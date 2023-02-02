The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

TSP
Metro Creative Connection

CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s two major school worker unions are jointly advocating for pay increases, incentives to lure new teachers to the state, additional mental health support for students and teachers, and more effective disciplinary support from administrators.

In November, the West Virginia Education Association and American Federation of Teachers’ West Virginia chapter held forums across the state to survey, discuss and seek solutions in response to 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress results that showed significant academic declines from 2019 among a representative sample of public school fourth and eighth graders.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.