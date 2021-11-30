HUNTINGTON — A new contract offer has been made by Cabell Huntington Hospital to more than 900 service and maintenance unit workers currently on strike.
“We have been given an offer from Cabell. We are waiting on some clarifying answers. Today and tomorrow we are still on strike. We will be taking a vote tomorrow at three separate times throughout the day. There will be a 30 minute meeting to present the offer to members,” the Service Employees International Union District 1199 said in an email statement issued Tuesday afternoon.
Voting is expected to start at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, with all ballots being counted by 8:30 p.m., the union said.
Negotiations resumed Tuesday morning with a federal mediator at the Ramada Hotel in Huntington.
Molly Frick, director of human resources for Cabell Huntington Hospital, issued a statement Tuesday afternoon.
“Following today’s negotiations with SEIU District 1199, we are pleased that the union will be presenting the Hospital’s offer to its members for a vote tomorrow. We are hopeful that our employees will ratify the contract and we look forward to them returning to work,” the statement said.
Union members went on strike in early November after their contract with the hospital expired.
Frick said union members are being asked to begin paying health insurance premiums.
Under the hospital’s latest offer, it would have contributed more than 90% of health care costs for employees and their dependents.
The offer also included 3% average annual wage increases, increased shift differentials, an enhanced uniform allowance and continued automatic annual contributions to eligible employees’ retirement accounts.
A temporary restraining order against striking workers will remain in place through Dec. 10. It prohibits certain activities outside the hospital.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
