CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Union Township will have its annual clean up day Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until the trash receptacles are full.
The clean-up, which allows residents to dispose of unwanted items, will take place at the township lot on Coryville Road in Chesapeake. Please bring proof of residence.
Items not being accepted are tires, hazardous materials, paint and paint cans, household garbage, and brush and yard waste.
Questions can be directed toward Union Township trustees Jason Forbush, 740-886-9599; Terry Porter, 740-867-4648; or Cole Webb, 304-942-3003.