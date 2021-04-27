The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Union Township will have its semi-annual clean-up event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until Dumpsters are full, on Saturday, May 1.

The event will take place at the township lot on Coryville Road in Chesapeake. Bring proof of residence.

Brush and yard waste, tires, hazardous materials, paint or paint cans and household garbage will not be accepted.

The Proctorville and Chesapeake-Union Township fire departments will he helping with the cleanup and will accept donations.

For more information, contact trustees Jason Forbush, 740-886-9599; Dain Spears, 707-408-7072; or Cole Webb, 304-942-3003.

