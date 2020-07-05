Union Township’s semiannual cleanup set for July 11
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Union Township’s semiannual cleanup day will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11, or until dumpsters are full, at the township lot on Coryville Road in Chesapeake, Ohio.
Items that will not be accepted include tires, hazardous materials, paint and paint cans, household garbage, and brush and yard waste.
Those participating will be asked to show proof of residence.
Donations will also be accepted for the Proctorville and Chesapeake-Union Township volunteer fire departments.
For more information, call a township trustee: Jason Forbush, 740-886-9599; Dain Spears, 740-867-6341; or Cole Webb, 304-942-3003.