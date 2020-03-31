Union Township shares updates regarding trustees meetings

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The Union Township Board of Trustees in Lawrence County, Ohio, has made some adjustments to its meetings.

Due to COVID-19 and the precautions needed, the monthly trustees meeting for April will still be Thursday, April 2, but will begin at 5 p.m. and will be held outdoors, standing only, at the Township Lot, located at 66 County Road 3, Chesapeake. A 6-foot distance will be enforced for all in attendance.

In January, trustees voted to change meeting times to 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. Due to circumstances, trustees voted this month to change the time back to 7 p.m. for regular session meetings, to be held the first Thursday of each month, unless posted otherwise in The Herald-Dispatch 25 hours in advance.

