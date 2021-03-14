CHARLESTON — When greater Cleveland native Ben Wainblat was in medical school, the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine appeared on his radar after the 2016 flood response.
The medical school formed a team of med students who traveled to the worst hit parts of the state to assist in the disaster recovery. As someone interested in emergency and family medicine, that stood out to Wainblat.
Then he found out about a unique fellowship the university offers: the health policy track.
“After speaking with one of the fellows … he said that as physicians, our future is more in leadership rather than direct patient care,” Wainblat said. “Direct patient care is still very important; however, that is starting to be taken over by the (physicians assistants and nurse practitioners), so it’s really up to us to come up with the overarching policy and overarching leadership in terms of everything. I thought this program was absolutely perfect to fit that mold, or to at least get me exposed to it.”
Wainblat and his co-fellow, Dr. John Apgar, of Huntington, are in their second year of the fellowship track. They are spending every day at the Legislature through March, following Sen. Bob Plymale to Health Committee meetings and meeting with lawmakers. They work in the Marshall Health clinic once a week.
“We get to see the immediate impact of legislation on our patients,” Wainblat said.
Public health has always walked the line with politics. Both state and federal lawmakers have great influence over how and what doctors practice. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how important it is for government to work with physicians and other science experts.
The first-of-its-kind health policy track at Marshall was developed to create well-rounded family medicine practitioners who have the skills to advocate for their patients at all levels — from working with insurance companies all the way to working with Congress.
Apgar, who also has his undergraduate degree from Marshall, said he became interested in the program after his time in student government at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg. He got to be on national boards, which showed him the impact those boards can have.
“That was really impactful on me and made me look more into how policy can dictate where the future of medicine goes,” Apgar said.
Right now, the pair is focused more on educating themselves about how government works than on influencing policy.
“Having the information and knowledge about how the legislative process works and knowing where this information can be found as it’s being discussed, then being able to advocate for a particular piece — I think that’s one of the major components that’s important as medical professionals,” Apgar said, “being an advocate for our patients as well as our profession.”
Apgar said being able to sift out pertinent information, review it and understand it is an important aspect to their professions.
Wainblat said one thing they’ve learned so far is understanding the environment of the Legislature and how that can impact legislation. Their first year at the Capitol was different from this year with a supermajority of Republicans.
Wainblat said he has felt the push to maybe enter politics after his experience so far, but he wants to establish himself as a physician first.
“What’s really gotten me is you have these senators on the right stand up against mask mandates and the other people in health care on the right not standing up in opposition to that because they know better,” Wainblat said.
He said he doesn’t think there is a problem with politicizing health, but it’s the polarization that is troubling.
“It shouldn’t be us versus them,” he said. “We are all citizens of the world, and we all need to work together.”
To learn more about the health policy track at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, visit www.jcesom.marshall.edu.