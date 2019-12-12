CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Before taking art with Robin Kimball at Chesapeake High School, Skylar Hayes, 15, said he wouldn’t have considered himself an artist.
But with her help, he created something he is proud of.
Hayes and his classmates created Christmas trees out of unusual objects, a project Kimball challenges her Art 1 and 2 students with each year. The trees were on display in the high school this week.
“It was exciting,” Hayes said. “I woke up every day and got ready for school wanting to get to school so I could work on it. I’m amazed at how good it turned out. I never thought I could make something like this.”
Hayes used gumballs, tissue paper and a milk carton to craft his tree. Other students used crayons, straws and sticks, to name a few unusual objects.
The students have the opportunity to sell their creations, but Hayes said he plans to keep his because he loves it so much.
The experience has given him a love of art. He said he would take Kimball’s class every year if he could.