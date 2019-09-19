HUNTINGTON - The Unitarian Fellowship of Huntington will conduct a yard sale and fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at its fellowship hall at 619 6th Ave.

Money raised at the event will be used to pay for the fellowship's basic needs, such as property maintenance and day-to-day supplies.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Eve Marcum-Atkinson at emarcatkin@gmail.com or 614-357-8533, or visit the fellowship's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/huntington.unitarian.

