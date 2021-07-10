HUNTINGTON — Twenty-three nonprofit groups in five counties will share $412,999 in grants from United Way of the River Cities.
The grants were in two categories: safety net and impact. Safety net grants are intended to help meet the basic needs of people in the community. Impact grants are meant to help reduce the need for safety net services by assisting individuals to learn to read, graduate from high school, become more financially stable and provide other skills that make it possible for individuals and families to be more self-reliant.
“When we started the grant cycle for 2020-21, the pandemic had just hit and we shifted the process of how the grants worked,” said Rachel Houston, director of community impact at United Way of the River Cities.
The shift consisted of three main changes, she said. No longer was there a limit of 30% of available grant funding for safety net grants; impact grants for 2020 would last for only one year; and all grants became reimbursement-based.
The changes were set to last for two one-year grant cycles.
“This year’s grant cycle is the second of those two years. These changes allow us to continue to help serve and meet the needs that are still present in our community because of the pandemic, such as the increase in basic needs for those hit hardest,” Houston said in the news release announcing the grants.
This year, the United Way awarded $178,008 to 13 safety net-based programs and $234,991 to 10 impact-based programs throughout Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County, Ohio.
Grants were awarded to:
- Education-based impact grants: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State, $35,000; Dress for Success, $15,200; Mason County Public Library, $10,000; and Positive People Association LLC, $33,291.
- Financial stability-based impact grants: Catholic Charities of West Virginia, $11,000; and Tri-State Literacy Council, $18,000.
- Health-based impact grants: Ebenezer Medical Outreach, $25,000; Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area, $28,000; Lily’s Place, $17,500; and Marshall University Research Corp., $25,000.
- Safety net grants: Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, $20,000; Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless, $14,000; Campbell Chapel Church/Backpack Buddies, $15,000; Children’s Home Society of West Virginia, $15,000; Christian Associates/Cridlin Food Pantry, $15,000; Community Mission Outreach, $12,000; Facing Hunger Foodbank, $15,000; Gabriel Project of West Virginia, $5,160; Harvest for the Hungry, $12,848; Huntington City Mission, $20,000; Lincoln County FRN, $20,000; St. Peter’s Episcopal, $10,000; and Wayne County Community Services Organization, $4,000.