HUNTINGTON — The United Way of the River Cities’ annual Drug Prevention Summit will take to the web in August via video conferences to reduce in-person contact during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s summit will focus on providing information about promising practices to help prevent youth substance use and to improve community capacity to serve children and families. Session topics include Risk & Protective Factors, Improving Cooperation & Self-Regulation with Youth and Yoga for Emotional Intelligence.
The 14th annual event, put together by UWRC’s internal initiative, Prevention Empowerment Partnership (PEP), will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5 via Zoom, an online video conference program.
Free continuing education units will be available for counseling, social work and West Virginia Board of Addiction and Prevention professionals.
Attendees can register for the event at bit.ly/3eHYaOR.