Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HUNTINGTON — The United Way of the River Cities’ annual Drug Prevention Summit will take to the web in August via video conferences to reduce in-person contact during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s summit will focus on providing information about promising practices to help prevent youth substance use and to improve community capacity to serve children and families. Session topics include Risk & Protective Factors, Improving Cooperation & Self-Regulation with Youth and Yoga for Emotional Intelligence.

The 14th annual event, put together by UWRC’s internal initiative, Prevention Empowerment Partnership (PEP), will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5 via Zoom, an online video conference program.

Free continuing education units will be available for counseling, social work and West Virginia Board of Addiction and Prevention professionals.

Attendees can register for the event at bit.ly/3eHYaOR.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.