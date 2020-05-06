HUNTINGTON — The Country Roads Food Drive, a statewide food collection and fundraiser to feed families across West Virginia, took place Tuesday in a number of cities, including Huntington.
The United Way of the River Cities’ office served as the collection site for nonperishable items and/or money, where nearly 300 pounds of food and almost $700 were collected. Pickering Associates planned to match monetary donations up to $10,000.
Unexpired items such as canned vegetables, canned fruit, peanut butter, spaghetti, pasta sauce, canned meat and other staples were requested, along with cleaning products and personal hygiene items.
“From all corners of this state, people are joining together to make this food drive a success,” said Brett White, chairman of the West Virginia United Way Collaborative, in a news release. “While we’re all social distancing during this pandemic, we are still united in supporting our most vulnerable populations, and that’s such a powerful thing to see happening across the Mountain State through this food drive and fundraiser.”
Monetary donations can also be made online at www.countryroadsfooddrive.com. For more information, call the United Way of the River Cities at 304-523-8929.