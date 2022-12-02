The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Volunteer Jesten Richardson, left, assists Craig Warner as he prepares to file his taxes using United Way of the River Cities’ free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program on Feb. 1 at the Barboursville Public Library. The United Way is looking for volunteers to help with the program this year.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way of the River Cities didn’t have any problem getting volunteers to work for its tax assistance program.

“Before the pandemic, we would have around 80 volunteers to help us with our VITA program, and we are hoping to get our volunteer numbers for this program back to pre-pandemic numbers,” said Carol Bailey, the organization’s executive director. “We need a minimum of 50 to 60 to have enough for our 12 sites this year. I am encouraging everyone who can help to volunteer. Volunteering makes a difference for individuals, families and communities.”

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

