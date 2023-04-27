HUNTINGTON — United Way of the River Cities is adding Gallia County, Ohio, to its service area in July, expanding further into the state.
The decision follows the dissolution of the county’s local United Way, according to a news release. The UWRC, which celebrated its 100-year anniversary in 2022, currently services Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia, and Lawrence County in Ohio.
“United Way of the River Cities’ addition of Gallia County to its service area provides an exciting opportunity to reinvigorate and grow the United Way outreach throughout Gallia County,” said Erik Legg, UWRC board president. “We recognize the communities that make up Gallia County share many challenges and resources in common with those we currently serve, and we believe this partnership will benefit all involved by expanding our community of caring in ways that further the mission of United Way of the River Cities.”
The United Way of Gallia County’s board of directors voted in January to move forward with the dissolution.
Brandon Winland, board treasurer for United Way of Gallia County, said he was able to see firsthand the impact the organization made in the community. That impact, he said, has only been possible because of generous donors.
Most recently, donor support allowed the United Way of Gallia County to provide funding to the Gallia County Council on Aging, Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency, Hospice and Holzer Extra Care, Outreach Center, Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Hopewell, God’s Hand at Work, Field of Hope and Square One.
“What an honor it has been to be part of an organization that helps our local community,” Winland said. “While we as an organization made the tough decision to close the United Way of Gallia County, we did not do so without first discussing who will fill these needs in the future. The UWRC is a long established and top-notch organization that I have no doubt will continue to provide support to our agencies and Gallia County into the future. They have the skill sets, staff, and knowledge needed to provide excellent support for Gallia County.”
Carol Bailey, UWRC executive director, said it didn’t take long to see the value in adding another River City into the fold.
“Gallia borders Lawrence County, Ohio, and is across the river from Mason County, West Virginia — both counties are already part of our service area,” Bailey said in the release. “Add to that our history of serving as the fiscal sponsor for UWGC over 20 years ago, back when they were first getting up and running and it seems like the natural solution to keeping United Way active in the county. We want to see local Gallia County agencies continue to receive the support they have gotten from United Way over many years because this, in turn, means the needs of Gallia County residents are being met more fully.”
Judy Walters, who served United Way of Gallia County in various roles for more than 20 years, said she was pleased with the relationship that was forged with United Way and the community over the decades.
“People in Gallia County have come to trust UWGC as the primary charity in the area. … I am so glad to know that United Way of the River Cities will continue representing United Way in Gallia County,” she said in the release. “In a way, we are going back to our roots, since United Way of Gallia County started under the fiscal sponsorship of UWRC. I hope we can make the transition smooth, so that it will be accepted in the community.”
Last year, United Way of the River Cities served more than 48,000 people through 27 funded partner programs and multiple internal initiatives and volunteer efforts such as 2-1-1, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), Read Across the River Cities, the Big Cover Up Grant and the River Cities Warming Drive.
