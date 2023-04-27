The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230415_hd_park
Erik Legg, with United Way of the River Cities, speaks while dedicating a new pocket park in honor of Dr. Omayma Touma on Friday, April 14, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — United Way of the River Cities is adding Gallia County, Ohio, to its service area in July, expanding further into the state.

The decision follows the dissolution of the county’s local United Way, according to a news release. The UWRC, which celebrated its 100-year anniversary in 2022, currently services Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia, and Lawrence County in Ohio.

