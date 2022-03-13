HUNTINGTON — To celebrate its 100-year anniversary, United Way of the River Cities Inc. has a few special events planned, including a centennial celebration dinner set for April 22.
Carol H. Bailey, executive director of United Way of the River Cities, said the organization’s annual meeting in March, dubbed the Celebration of Excellence, will address the 100th anniversary, but the first event specific to the anniversary is the dinner with invited guests from the community.
“We are trying to bring together a group of folks who have been involved with United Way for a long period of time — supporters, donors, business partners — and coming together to celebrate the accomplishment of having been successful in supporting the community in this way for 100 years,” Bailey said.
Another way United Way of the River Cities is celebrating is by giving additional dollars to every grantee in its upcoming grant cycle, which begins March 25 when grant applications open. Grant awards will be funded July 1.
“One of the things United Way is most known for is raising money from the community that we then turn around and distribute to the community in the form of grants to nonprofit organizations in our service area,” Bailey said.
Grantees will receive the dollar amount awarded for the programs they’re asking United Way to support, which will be additionally supplemented by this Capacity Building Scholarship. Bailey said this is a great way for United Way’s grantees to receive funds for areas they may not have traditional grant funding for, such as professional development, capital improvements or operating costs.
“We’re going to give them some dollars that they can use in any way they see fit,” she said. “Grant funds are usually pretty specific to programs, so we want to give them some additional dollars so they can spend it in ways that help to grow and support the internal operations of their organizations.”
United Way wants to thank the community for their continued support over the past 100 years, and Bailey and her team are working with a committee of volunteers to develop a pocket park open to the public. It will be dedicated later this year.
“We have a large, beautiful, grassy lot next to our building on Madison Avenue,” she said. “We look at this as our gift to the community to say thank you for supporting us for 100 years; we want to give something back that is more tangible.”
United Way of the River Cities is planning a major volunteer event this fall to conclude its centennial celebration, as well as to highlight the emphasis the organization has had for so long on the importance and value of early education and school success and readiness, Bailey said.
“We will be hosting Read Across the River Cities this fall,” Bailey said. “That will be a large-scale volunteer event during which every third-grade class in the five counties we serve will be read to by a volunteer, and the students in those classes will receive books that they can take home with them.”
Those interested in volunteering for this event, or any United Way volunteer effort, can contact Brent Sturm, volunteer engagement coordinator, at 304-523-8929, ext. 107.
Through its 100-year history, United Way of the River Cities has evolved, yet its original mission has never wavered, beginning when it was part of the Women’s Club of Huntington.
“We think 100 years is a pretty big accomplishment,” Bailey said. “We are awfully happy and proud to be able to highlight our origins; our roots go back to the Women’s Club of Huntington. That group of women had tremendous foresight and tremendous heart for the community 100 years ago.”
The Women’s Club of Huntington developed a fundraising arm, the Community Chest, in July 1922 to secure resources they needed to address social needs of the community, including some of the same things faced today: hunger and difficulty with housing.
“They had a subcommittee of their clubs that dealt with social issues of the day, and they looked at the needs their community was facing at that time and wanted to have some resources to help address those needs, whatever they might be,” Bailey said. “The Community Chest is actually the very beginning of what we know today as United Way of the River Cities.”
In 1954, the Community Chest was renamed the United Fund, though the work remained the same, and five years later, the United Fund and the Community Welfare Council merged to become the United Community Services.
“Over time, the Community Chest eventually grew up and broke away, so to speak, from the Women’s Club and became an independent organization,” Bailey said. “At that point, in the 1950s, United Way was really gaining momentum across the country as an organization, a nationally based organization with lots of local offices.”
In 1977, as services spread, the organization became the United Way of Cabell-Wayne, and almost a decade later, it merged with the Lawrence County, Ohio, United Way. Finally, in 1987, it adopted the name it has been known by to the community ever since: United Way of the River Cities Inc.
“In the 1970s, we merged with the United Way for Lawrence County and became United Way of the River Cities,” Bailey said. “Along the way we expanded and also picked up Lincoln County and Mason County in our service area.”
United Way of the River Cities now serves Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County in Ohio.
Bailey said it’s humbling to serve in her role as part of an organization carrying on a service-based and fundraising legacy that’s lasted 100 years.
“It’s gratifying to be able to lead a team of employees here who really do have a heart for the work they do, for the people we’re able to serve, for the community that we are in service to,” she said. “It’s humbling when we see the generosity that people show. It isn’t just those who may have particularly deep pockets. It’s pockets of all sizes that tend to donate to our organization, and that’s what makes it possible for us to put together a large pool of money that we can then branch out to so many different nonprofits.”
In 2021, United Way of the River Cities granted just shy of $413,000 to 24 organizations.
“While those organizations would still have received donations from different folks along the way, I don’t know that without United Way that kind of large pool of money would have been available to distribute,” she said.
Bailey said they could not accomplish their fundraising efforts without the support of the community and donations large and small.
“We’re very grateful to be in this role and grateful to the community, which has always been very generous,” she said. “They’re being generous with us because they know that means they’re being generous to their neighbors.”
United Way of the River Cities has always looked to the community it serves for feedback and ways it can improve, Bailey said.
“What are the issues they think are most important? What are the areas they think we most need to be investing financial resources in to address the challenges we face? And we respond to that; we make our grant awards accordingly,” she said. “We’ve become a trusted partner, and that trust and recognition that we are good stewards is very important to us.”
Those interested in additional information, resources and volunteer and fundraising opportunities can visit www.unitedwayrivercities.org.