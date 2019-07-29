HUNTINGTON — United Way of the River Cities recently invested $101,698 in safety-net grants to 10 programs that assist those in immediate crisis.
"Safety-net grants are awarded annually to programs that provide short-term, emergency assistance with these basic needs: food, clothing, safe shelter, prescription medication, healthcare, rent/utilities assistance and infant essentials," said Rachel Houston, director of community impact at UWRC. "The programs that apply must be located in and serve the people of Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia or Lawrence County, Ohio."
All grant funding decisions are made by UWRC's Community Investment Council (CIC). The CIC is a group of volunteers that include United Way board members, social service agency representatives and community members. The CIC reads and scores all applications and then makes funding recommendations to the United Way board of directors who approves the final funding allocations.
"Using volunteers ensures that it is the community making the funding decisions," Houston said."We have a fantastic group of people who spend hours reading and ranking applications. They make sure that the funds we raise go to programs that are serving unmet needs across our service area."
The 2019-20 safety-net grant recipients are:
n Branches Domestic Violence Shelter $9,000
n Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless $14,000
n Campbell Chapel Church $4,000
n Christian Associates $15,698
n Community Mission Outreach $8,000
n Facing Hunger Foodbank $12,000
n Harvest for the Hungry $5,000
n The Huntington City Mission $25,000
n Lincoln Family Resource Network $4,500
n Pleasant Valley Hospital $4,500.