HUNTINGTON — United Way of the River Cities celebrated its 100th anniversary Friday at the Guyan Golf and Country Club with a special centennial dinner. Along with dinner, guests viewed memorabilia of the organization’s 100-year history, and a video showcasing its impact on the community was presented.
“We’re here standing on the shoulders of all those who came before, doing the work, dating all the way back 100 years ago to the Woman’s Club, when those farsighted and foresighted women were able to see need in the community and come up with a real plan of action to address it,” Carol H. Bailey, executive director of United Way of the River Cities, said. “Though our model has changed a little over time, that’s still basically what we’re doing today.”
Representatives of the Huntington Women’s Club, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, Randy Saunders, president of the board of directors, and Bill Rosenberger, director of resource development, spoke at the event and honored the accomplishments of the nonprofit.
Williams said Huntington has always been a city of uncommon compassion, which is evident in the efforts of United Way of the River Cities. Additionally, he is proud of the partnership between the city of Huntington and United Way.
“If there is a need, this community knows how to step forward and be able to address that need,” Williams said. “There are people who are being assured they have a meal in the morning and evening because of the support of United Way. There are children who have a warm place to sleep because of the United Way. There are children that are receiving support in their educational endeavors, because of the United Way.
“I stand here as mayor of this city representing all elected officials when we know that the going is getting tough, we reach out to those of you who give to the United Way and to the leadership of the United Way,” he said. “This is a wonderfully compassionate community. People around the country are starting to recognize what is happening here, that in the midst of difficulty, in the midst of trouble, somehow we find a way to lean into one another and to move forward and don’t complain and start to find the solutions.”
United Way of the River Cities speakers thanked continued supporters and sponsors, recognized present and former board members and honored local businesses who have long partnered with United Way, such as Steel of West Virginia and Special Metals. The Hanshaw family of Huntington Wholesale Furniture was also presented with a token of recognition of the legacy of support they have offered United Way.
Bailey, who is also celebrating her fourth anniversary as executive director, said Huntington has been a “city of solutions” for a long time, as demonstrated by how it has always supported its community and those in need.
“From our earliest days as an urban center, Huntington has had a spirit of generosity and caring, because not only did the Woman’s Club identify the social service needs as described, they were also very successful at raising funds from the community to address those needs,” she said. “Although the term wasn’t coined until recently, I think it seems that our town has been a city of solutions for quite some time.”
Bailey touched on the history of United Way; what started in Denver, Colorado, in the 1880s has now developed into more than 1,100 organizations in the United States.
“To succeed, this model of collaboration and cooperation requires active involvement from many participants,” Bailey said. “That means individuals, it means families, it means small businesses, it means large corporate entities, it means government and more, and that is where all of you come in. The room this evening is filled with a cross section of people. Each of you represent a wide variety of interests, occupations, but you each have at least one thing in common. Each of you is connected to United Way of the River Cities.”
Doug Korstanje, master of ceremonies at the event, closed the celebration by reflecting on all those who came before and paved the way for the current state of United Way of the River Cities.
“One hundred years is quite an accomplishment,” Korstanje said. “Think of all those people helped during this past century. You’re certainly paving the way for future generations, and we see more people becoming financially stable, providing for their families and transforming themselves from receivers to donors. It’s possible because you’re volunteering your time and giving to United Way.”
Bailey said one thing she most enjoyed about the event was the opportunity to celebrate in person.
“There’s a genuine happiness to see one another and think back on the work that they’ve done together over the years,” she said. “We have folks standing just to the side of us here who were involved in United Way both as leadership and board members, board presidents, campaign chairs, from the 1980s, ‘90s, early 2000s. And it was just a chance for folks to reconnect and look back happily on the work they were able to accomplish and the good they were able to do.”
This was the first event celebrating United Way of the River Cities’ centennial year. Other events will take place this summer and fall.