HUNTINGTON — United Way of the River Cities will provide a week of volunteer opportunities called “Week of Action,” starting Monday, June 20.
The initiative started with an annual “Day of Action,” hosted by United Ways across the country on the longest day of the year.
This year, United Way of the River Cities is expanding the program for the week of June 20-25. It will include volunteer projects at partner sites throughout the local United Way’s five-county service area.
“United Way of the River Cities is known and valued for the connections we create between those in need and those who can help,” United Way of the River Cities Executive Director Carol Bailey said.
Volunteers can find ways to help the community through a variety of activities, whether it’s painting a mural for the Facing Hunger Foodbank, assembling furniture or handing out food.
Volunteer Engagement Coordinator Brent Sturm said although United Way started the Day of Service program a long time ago, the area had not participated for a while until 2019.
Since then, it has had issues bringing the Day of Service back because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Week of Action will give volunteers the opportunity to find a time in their schedule to serve that works for them.
Sturm said he expects that the Week of Action will become an annual event.
He said the pandemic has also given United Way of the River Cities the chance to explore remote service and expand by including volunteers who cannot always show up. For example, volunteers could now read aloud to children over Zoom, help low-income households with their tax returns from home or mail in hygiene packages.
“That was really a new, ‘How do you volunteer from home?’ And that was a challenge for us, but I think we did well, and I think the community did well on responding,” Sturm said.
The list of service events was compiled from project submissions from each partner with United Way of the River Cities. Sturm said if every volunteer slot is filled, United Way expects more than 300 volunteers for this year’s Week of Action.
Sturm said volunteers are usually drawn to service where they can meet the people they are serving, but his favorite program is Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA).
This program involves IRS-certified volunteers who are trained by United Way of the River Cities to prepare free income tax returns for low-income households. Volunteers have offered assistance in person and through setting up remote appointments.
He said this past tax season, VITA generated over $3 million in refunds.
“I’ve never encountered a recipient who wasn’t just overwhelmed with thankfulness. … That’s just really exciting to me — when you see a family that has very little income getting a really large refund, it’s life changing,” Sturm said.
Sturm said partner organizations are always “thrilled” to receive extra help during volunteering events like the Week of Action, but volunteers enjoy the experience, too.
“I’m convinced that once you try it, once you go out and volunteer and do something, you’re gonna keep doing it,” he said.
Apart from this week’s scheduled opportunities, volunteers can participate in the Week of Action from home.
Several community shelters, including the Huntington City Mission and Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, are in need of hygiene products for families and individuals. Volunteers will be asked to purchase supplies from a provided list and build kits with bags provided by United Way.
Instructions for hygiene kits will be available at the point of volunteer registration.
Registration is required for all volunteer opportunities. For registration details and more information on volunteer opportunities, visit the United Way volunteer online portal or call 304-523-8929.
“Volunteerism is at the heart of our society,” Sturm said. “Most of us can give money, a few of us can give a lot of money, but all of us can give of our time to make the River Cities a better place to call home.”
This year’s Week of Action volunteer opportunities include:
Monday: Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry food distribution
Tuesday: Facing Hunger Foodbank mural painting; Community Mission Outreach removing items from a cooler and installing insulation in cooler
Wednesday: Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry food distribution; Community Mission Outreach helping remove items from a cooler and installing insulation in cooler; Dress for Success River Cities assembling furniture items and painting walls; Children’s Home Society of West Virginia assisting with Founder’s Day fiesta
Thursday: Children’s Home Society of West Virginia assisting with Founder’s Day fiesta; Mason County Library System food distribution
Friday: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State assembling supply kits for volunteer mentors
Saturday: St. Peter’s Episcopal Community Outreach setup, tear down and volunteering for Community Fun Day