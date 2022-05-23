HUNTINGTON — Nearly 50% of households in local West Virginia and Ohio counties are struggling financially, according to the 2019 American Community Survey.
ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) data shows results from Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County, Ohio — a total of 95,946 households calculated from the five counties. The Federal Poverty Level of the area is at 20% and ALICE — income above FPL, but below Household Survival Budget — is 28%, an overall 48% in the River Cities fall below the Alice Threshold.
In 2019, the FPL was $12,490 for a single adult and $25,750 for a family of four. ALICE can be considered an individual, a family or a household, but are employed and make more over the FPL.
United Way of the River Cities received the 2019 data in February 2022 in hopes to implement a new program and resources for those considered to be ALICE in the area. United Way should receive 2020 data in early fall.
“They (ALICE) are struggling to make ends meet and often living from paycheck to paycheck. They are having a lot of difficulty meeting all of their bills, and often are put in a position of having to make very difficult and risky choices because of their financial instability. Despite the fact that they are employed, so often ALICE is in a situation where, if an unexpected expense comes up — and we all know that those happen all the time — maybe it's an unexpected car repair bill or an unexpected medical issue,” said Carol Bailey, executive director of United Way.
Bailey said that ALICE has to sometimes choose to fix the car, pay rent or pay a medical bill. Bailey also said unexpected needs can lead to missing time at work — where she noted that ALICE are often hourly-wage workers who do not have benefits like paid time or sick leave — so they have unpaid hours that turn into an additional loss of income.
Since ALICE is over the FPL, many do not qualify for social services or other supports. Bailey said the data shows that ALICE is critical to the success of the community and are non-frontline essential workers like teacher aids, cashiers, fast food workers, health care aids, custodian staff and clerks.
Bailey said that since ALICE is employed, they are often making too much money to be considered living in poverty, but they are not making enough for financial stability. She said another problem for ALICE is finding affordable childcare when limited to public transportation or owning a vehicle.
Bailey said that the data allows United Way to question why this group of people are in this position, why they can’t get a job that pays more, if they need childcare, better transportation, or access to education or training opportunities.
“It (ALICE threshold) looks beyond just the face value of what's happening for these folks, and looks to those root causes. And that's where United Way and other organizations can can come in once we can identify the root causes, then perhaps we can look at ways to expand opportunities that will support ALICE as they try to become more financially stable,” Bailey said. “We are still examining the data that's been available to us for a relatively short period of time, but we have ideas about ways to do some programming that will be specifically directed and targeted for ALICE to try and lift them out of the situation that they're in. Clearly, you're talking about people who already have some pretty good motivation. They are getting up and going to work every day, they have developed some work habits, and they know how to get to work on time. They know how to be responsible employees, that's why they remain employed.”
Bailey is hoping to implement programs specifically for ALICE by the end of 2022. United Way is in their centennial year of providing recently celebrated their centennial year of providing resources in the community to reduce poverty.
“We’re super pleased and happy and grateful to the community for support ... proud to still be here doing the work over all that time, recognizing the history that's gotten us to where we are, but also always looking ahead. What are we going to do next? What's our next century of service gonna look like? And ALICE is going to be a primary focus for us,” Bailey said.