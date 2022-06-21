HUNTINGTON — United Way of the River Cities volunteers helped file more than 2,400 income tax returns for families and individuals with low to moderate income for the 2022 filing season, according to a news release.
Those volunteers were thanked for a year of hard work and dedication during an appreciation dinner Tuesday, June 7, at the Marshall Hall of Fame Café. Many were recognized for more than five years of VITA volunteer service, and some more than 10 years.
This tax season, more than 60 IRS-trained and certified volunteers assisted through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, also known as VITA. The program offers free tax return preparation for moderate to low-income households, the elderly and persons with disabilities or with limited English-speaking ability with a yearly income under $73,000.
During the 2022 filing season, 2,473 returns were prepared through the VITA program. More than $3.3 million in federal refunds were received by local taxpayers using the service. Individuals and families who took part in the VITA program this year received more than $835,000 in Earned Income Tax Credits, and more than $755,000 in Child Tax Credits.
“Many of our older taxpayers were able to take advantage of the earned income tax credit for the first time due to lifting the age cap,” said Lara Lawson, UWRC’s director of community impact. “These changes also made this tax season a bit more complicated for taxpayers, but VITA volunteers were there to help. We are grateful to our partners for a successful tax season and look forward to growing the program in the future.”
VITA is a service used by many senior citizens who must file a West Virginia state return to receive the Senior Citizen’s Tax Credit. SCTC is a refundable tax credit for which qualifying senior citizens are eligible through the Homestead Exemption Program. To receive the credit, a senior citizen must pay property tax in excess of the homestead exemption, file a West Virginia state tax return, and meet low-income requirements. Many senior citizens who use the VITA program are only filing a return to receive the tax credit, and those who are receiving a refund of the tax credit often use it to pay their property taxes.
“Being able to provide this service to senior citizens is one of the most important ways that VITA serves the community,” said Amy Messinger, VITA coordinator.
Another vital part of the VITA program is its sponsors. Messinger said the program wouldn’t be as successful without the local organizations who partner with Untied Way, as well as the people who use VITA each tax season.
“The partners and sponsors are dedicated to providing a valuable service, but the most important reason for the success is the members of the community who return year after year and spread the word about the VITA service,” Messinger said. “Everyone involved in the VITA program greatly appreciates this support from the community.”
Even though the tax season is over, VITA is still taking appointments for late filers through Oct. 15. To make an appointment, contact United Way of the River Cities, at 304-532-8929.
VITA is made possible by the United Way of the River Cities’ Free Tax Coalition, which includes the Cabell County Public Library System, Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA, Hamlin-Lincoln County Public Library, Huntington WV Housing Authority, Legal Aid of West Virginia, Mountwest Community and Technical College, Marshall University Beta Alpha Psi, Southwestern Community Action Council, Unlimited Future, Inc., and Wayne County EDA.
Funding for the VITA program is provided by the Internal Revenue Service VITA Grant, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources EITC Grant, City National Bank, Wells Fargo and United Way of the River Cities.