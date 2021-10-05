HUNTINGTON — After missing a year because of the pandemic, the Marshall University campus was able to come together Monday to kick off Homecoming week with the Unity Walk.
Student organizations joined the Marching Thunder drum corps and university President Jerome Gilbert for a walk around campus. The walk concluded at the Memorial Fountain Plaza.
The walk was the campus’s chance to celebrate the men’s soccer team since coming home with the National Championship. Head coach Chris Grassie said his diverse team is a perfect example of why unity matters. The team, composed of local and American athletes and athletes from across Europe, Asia, Africa and South America, must work together to achieve its goals.
“This walk, just for a minute, puts in the forefront of our minds unity,” Grassie said. “It gets us thinking about great and lofty goals. What can we all achieve together and how can we go about doing it? I’ve had conversations on this walk, lovely enough that I wouldn’t have had otherwise.”
Just like playing soccer, Grassie said, you only have the one perspective of the ball, or situation. But the other players on the team have a different perspective of the ball and where it is on the field, and working together is the only way to win.
Grassie said the great thing about Marshall is everyone on campus has that in common, a bond that continues even after they leave.
Gilbert, who is celebrating his final homecoming as president, encouraged students to remember the Marshall creed, which values unity and diversity, and read from the addendum he added to the creed a few years ago.
“We are seekers of truth, not people who tolerate lies and injustice,” he said, in part. “We are lifetime learners, not complacent graduates. We are leaders and thinkers, not blind followers of rhetoric. We embrace the light; we are not the ones who hide in the darkness. We turn a cheek; we don’t return violence. We surround ourselves with diversity; we don’t shut out people because they are different. We help find solutions; we don’t contribute problems. We are defenders of justice. Not ones to be swayed by challenges.”
Homecoming court was announced to conclude the event. The 2021 Marshall Homecoming Court is:
Donald Hansbury, senior psychology major from Welch, West Virginia
Bailey Harman, senior marketing major from Charleston
Walker Tatum, sophomore biology major from Wayne
Takira “TK” Williams, senior health sciences major from Miami, Florida
Ian Klepp, senior international business major from Seattle, Washington
Evan Herd, junior occupational health and safety major from Pickerington, Ohio
Catherine Mazzei, junior international business and Spanish major from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Leah Davis, junior medical imaging student from Fishers, Indiana
Caroline Kinder, junior secondary math education major from Ona
Alex Woodrum, sophomore media production major from Winfield
Nico Raffinengo, freshman political science and international business major from West Palm Beach, Florida
Zack Ihnat, senior civil engineering and Spanish major from Charleston
Nevaeh Harmon, sophomore biochemistry with concentration in pre-physician assistant studies from Charleston
Bryton Leadman, senior forensic chemistry major from Huntington
Mark Wheeler, senior journalism major from Huntington.
Taylor Stuck is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering state government, health and higher education. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.
