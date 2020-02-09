LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky is announcing its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
To make the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester, excluding credits earned in pass-fail classes. Some UK colleges require a 3.5 GPA to make the dean’s list.
Here are the local students on the dean’s list.
BOYD COUNTY, KENTUCKY: Daniel Omran Abul-Khoudoud, Biology; Maya Omran Abul-Khoudoud, Biology; Katherine Mayne Baldock, Hospitality Management and Tourism; Kathryn Elizabeth Barber, Mechanical Engineering; Grant Michael Bates, Pre-Chemical Engineering; Katharyn Renee Brake, Communications; Scott Andrew Busch, Pre-Mechanical Engineering; Peyton Trey Coburn, Biology; Sarai R. Communications, Psychology; Hunter Copley, Finance; Ethan Reed Daniel, Pre-Human Nutrition; Chloe Gene DeGiorgio, Agricultural and Medical Biotechnology; Michael A. Dingess, Computer Science; Makenzie Jay Dixon, Journalism; Jordan R. Ekers, Human Health Sciences; Ashby-Lee Morgan Foutch, Music Education; Johnathan Reed Galloway, Biology; Hannah E. Gillette, Political Science; Ryan Thomas Griffith, Pre-Biosystems Engineering; Kaitlyn L. Hall, Kinesiology; Cameron Conley Hester, Neuroscience; Myrna Kathryn Hill, Integrated Strategic Communications; Madison Lanah Howard, Mathematics; Mackenzie Blair Humphrey, Communications; Connor M Hutchison, Sec Edu-Social Studies Education; William Evan Jones, Finance; John Brady. Justice, Political Science; Anthony Brock King, Human Health Sciences; Austin Blake Kirk, Economics; Molly Elizabeth Kiser, Marketing; James A. Love, Marketing; Olivia Ann Martin, Psychology; Kurtis P. Miller, Chemistry; Justyn Andrea Garcia Musngi, Pre-Communications; Alexander Tri Nguyen, Computer Engineering; Jamison Breck Oppenheimer, Pre-Marketing; Grace Ann Osborn, Human Health Sciences; Laken Nicole Prince, Merchandising, Apparel and Textiles; Emily Caroline Salisbury, Nursing; Heather Lee Seaton, Communications; Adam Clay Sorrell, Middle Level Teacher Education; Cassandra Kay Stevens, Interiors: Planning/Strategy/Design; Kaitlyn E. Stevens, Psychology; Katherine A. Wesley, Kinesiology; Ryan A. Whitt, Pre-Journalism; Lauren Davis Young, Pre-Marketing; Jason Yu Zheng, Biology; William Zheng, Pre-Computer Science.
BARBOURSVILLE: Cheyenne Taylor Arbogast, Linguistics; Gabrielle Von Hammers, Agricultural and Medical Biotechnology; Andrew Wesley Tao, Integrated Strategic Communications; Blake J. Tilley, Agricultural and Medical Biotechnology; Jacob David Whitmore, Mechanical Engineering; Kelly E. Whitmore, Agricultural and Medical Biotechnology.
CABELL COUNTY: Paula M. Ames, Pre-Communications Sciences and Disorders; Isabella Rose Chirico, English; Elizabeth Boyle Conaty, Chemical Engineering; Kyra Lenzie Evans-Hughes, Community and Leadership Development; Madeline Ruth Howell, Psychology; Olivia Grace Jenkins, Pre-Media Arts and Studies; Ashley Victoria Maynard, Communications Sciences and Disorders; Malina Elizabeth Serrano, Neuroscience.
CULLODEN: Lindsey Marie Long, Agricultural and Medical Biotechnology.
KENOVA: Koral Nikole Ray, Undeclared/Exploratory Studies in AG.
PUTNAM COUNTY: Julia Acevedo, Neuroscience; Madelyn Lee Anderson, Pre-Integrated Strategic Communications; Virginia Marie Anderson, Linguistics; Olivia B. Dameron, Kinesiology; Lauren Elizabeth Duespohl, Mathematical Economics; Ashley Caroline McCann, Pre-Media Arts and Studies; Abigail Jo Moore, Mechanical Engineering; Tylee Jensen Oldham, Pre-Materials Engineering; Megan Lynn Parsons, Community and Leadership Development; Ashlyn Hannah Pechon, Psychology; Anicah Smith, Pre-Chemical Engineering; Autumn Nicole Smith, Human Health Sciences; Aaron Michael Withrow, Pre-Economics.