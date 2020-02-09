LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky is announcing its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.

To make the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester, excluding credits earned in pass-fail classes. Some UK colleges require a 3.5 GPA to make the dean’s list.

Here are the local students on the dean’s list.

BOYD COUNTY, KENTUCKY: Daniel Omran Abul-Khoudoud, Biology; Maya Omran Abul-Khoudoud, Biology; Katherine Mayne Baldock, Hospitality Management and Tourism; Kathryn Elizabeth Barber, Mechanical Engineering; Grant Michael Bates, Pre-Chemical Engineering; Katharyn Renee Brake, Communications; Scott Andrew Busch, Pre-Mechanical Engineering; Peyton Trey Coburn, Biology; Sarai R. Communications, Psychology; Hunter Copley, Finance; Ethan Reed Daniel, Pre-Human Nutrition; Chloe Gene DeGiorgio, Agricultural and Medical Biotechnology; Michael A. Dingess, Computer Science; Makenzie Jay Dixon, Journalism; Jordan R. Ekers, Human Health Sciences; Ashby-Lee Morgan Foutch, Music Education; Johnathan Reed Galloway, Biology; Hannah E. Gillette, Political Science; Ryan Thomas Griffith, Pre-Biosystems Engineering; Kaitlyn L. Hall, Kinesiology; Cameron Conley Hester, Neuroscience; Myrna Kathryn Hill, Integrated Strategic Communications; Madison Lanah Howard, Mathematics; Mackenzie Blair Humphrey, Communications; Connor M Hutchison, Sec Edu-Social Studies Education; William Evan Jones, Finance; John Brady. Justice, Political Science; Anthony Brock King, Human Health Sciences; Austin Blake Kirk, Economics; Molly Elizabeth Kiser, Marketing; James A. Love, Marketing; Olivia Ann Martin, Psychology; Kurtis P. Miller, Chemistry; Justyn Andrea Garcia Musngi, Pre-Communications; Alexander Tri Nguyen, Computer Engineering; Jamison Breck Oppenheimer, Pre-Marketing; Grace Ann Osborn, Human Health Sciences; Laken Nicole Prince, Merchandising, Apparel and Textiles; Emily Caroline Salisbury, Nursing; Heather Lee Seaton, Communications; Adam Clay Sorrell, Middle Level Teacher Education; Cassandra Kay Stevens, Interiors: Planning/Strategy/Design; Kaitlyn E. Stevens, Psychology; Katherine A. Wesley, Kinesiology; Ryan A. Whitt, Pre-Journalism; Lauren Davis Young, Pre-Marketing; Jason Yu Zheng, Biology; William Zheng, Pre-Computer Science.

BARBOURSVILLE: Cheyenne Taylor Arbogast, Linguistics; Gabrielle Von Hammers, Agricultural and Medical Biotechnology; Andrew Wesley Tao, Integrated Strategic Communications; Blake J. Tilley, Agricultural and Medical Biotechnology; Jacob David Whitmore, Mechanical Engineering; Kelly E. Whitmore, Agricultural and Medical Biotechnology.

CABELL COUNTY: Paula M. Ames, Pre-Communications Sciences and Disorders; Isabella Rose Chirico, English; Elizabeth Boyle Conaty, Chemical Engineering; Kyra Lenzie Evans-Hughes, Community and Leadership Development; Madeline Ruth Howell, Psychology; Olivia Grace Jenkins, Pre-Media Arts and Studies; Ashley Victoria Maynard, Communications Sciences and Disorders; Malina Elizabeth Serrano, Neuroscience.

CULLODEN: Lindsey Marie Long, Agricultural and Medical Biotechnology.

KENOVA: Koral Nikole Ray, Undeclared/Exploratory Studies in AG.

PUTNAM COUNTY: Julia Acevedo, Neuroscience; Madelyn Lee Anderson, Pre-Integrated Strategic Communications; Virginia Marie Anderson, Linguistics; Olivia B. Dameron, Kinesiology; Lauren Elizabeth Duespohl, Mathematical Economics; Ashley Caroline McCann, Pre-Media Arts and Studies; Abigail Jo Moore, Mechanical Engineering; Tylee Jensen Oldham, Pre-Materials Engineering; Megan Lynn Parsons, Community and Leadership Development; Ashlyn Hannah Pechon, Psychology; Anicah Smith, Pre-Chemical Engineering; Autumn Nicole Smith, Human Health Sciences; Aaron Michael Withrow, Pre-Economics.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.