LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky is announcing its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
To make the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester, excluding credits earned in pass-fail classes. Some UK colleges require a 3.5 GPA to make the dean’s list.
Here are the local students on the dean’s list.
BOYD COUNTY, KENTUCKY: Maya Omran Abul-Khoudoud, biology; Georgia Sage Arrington, pre-finance; Sarah Jo Brake, digital media and design; Sokha Chou, pre-marketing; Annabelle Kathryn Clark, pre-management; Milena Clarke, psychology; Peyton Trey Coburn, biology; Sarai R Combs, psychology; Hunter Copley, accounting; Germaine I Daming, nursing; Chloe Gene DeGiorgio, agricultural and medical biotechnology; Makenzie Jay Dixon, journalism; Kennedy Faith Dotson, biology; Tyriq Kavone Duckwyler, integrated strategic communication; Ashby-Lee Morgan Foutch, music education; Johnathan Reed Galloway, biology; Ryan Thomas Griffith, pre-materials engineering; Kaitlyn L Hall, kinesiology; Cameron Conley Hester, neuroscience; Aaron Tyler Hill, pre-chemical engineering; Sydney Nicole Hill, journalism; Lucas Hinderliter, management; Sarah Elizabeth Ann Hoback, middle level teacher education; Mackenzie Blair Humphrey, communication; Jessica Marie Hunley, nursing; Connor M. Hutchison, sec edu — social studies education; Sadonna M. Ison, social work; William Evan Jones, finance; John Brady Justice, political science; William Grant Kelley, biology; Turner Austin King, marketing; Austin Blake Kirk, economics; Molly Elizabeth Kiser, marketing; Madelyne G. Lowe, middle level teacher education; Ashbey Nicole Manning, pre-chemical engineering; Olivia Ann Martin, psychology; Kyle Alexander McComis, pre-mechanical engineering; Mason S McIntyre, middle level teacher education; Jessica Grace Miller, environmental and sustainability studies; Mycah J Miller, public health; Alannah L. Molenda, integrated strategic communication; Justyn Andrea Garcia Musngi, communication; Caroline Belle Neal, pre-finance; Olivia Adelle Neal, biology; Riley E. Neill, pre-chemical engineering; Emily Katherine O’Dell, human health sciences; Jamison Breck Oppenheimer, merchandising, apparel and textiles; Grace Ann Osborn, human health sciences; Adam S. Peach, accounting; Chloe Camille Czarina Porter, mechanical engineering; Emily G. Potter, pre-integrated strategic com; Laken Nicole Prince, merchandising, apparel and textiles; Branton Charles Scott, pre-mechanical engineering; Taylor Nicole Smith, Spanish; Brandon P. Staten, management; Cassandra Kay Stevens, interiors: planning/strategy/design; Haley E. Thompson, kinesiology; Braedon N. Ward, pre-management; Katherine A. Wesley, kinesiology; Matthew Stephen Wheeler, psychology; Ryan A. Whitt, journalism; William Zheng, computer science.
CABELL COUNTY: Paula M. Ames, communication sciences and disorders; Cheyenne Taylor Arbogast, linguistics; Thomas Maxwell Baker, pre-communication; Skylar Danielle Davis, clinical leadership and management; Elisabeth Anne Dick, agricultural and medical biotechnology; Natalie Jane Eastone, human health sciences; Abigail E. Eplin, sec edu — English education; Kyra Lenzie Evans-Hughes, community and leadership dev; Hannah Bailey Gilliam, pre-communication; Gabrielle Von Hammers, agricultural and medical biotechnology; Olivia Grace Jenkins, pre-media arts and studies; Ashley Victoria Maynard, communication sciences and disorders; Malina Elizabeth Serrano, neuroscience; Olivia Grace St. Clair, pre-nursing; Isaac Anthony Sutherland, community and leadership dev; Brenna Paige Swan, pre-medical laboratory sciences; Blake J. Tilley, agricultural and medical biotechnology; Kelly E. Whitmore, agricultural and medical biotechnology; Griffin Andrew Willis, architecture; Tatum Olivia True, media arts and studies.
PUTNAM COUNTY: Julia Acevedo, neuroscience; Virginia Marie Anderson, linguistics; Madelyn Lee Anderson, integrated strategic communication; Ashley Cackett, human health sciences; Kaya Mae Capehart, music education; Gracyn Dawn Courtright, mathematical economics; Charlee Suzanne Dolin, food science; Lauren Elizabeth Duespohl, mathematical economics; Maria G. Folio, pre-media arts and studies; Caleb Coleman Gooden, agricultural and medical biotechnology; Natalee Elizabeth Hagy, agricultural and medical biotechnology; Jonathan Wyatt Hanshaw, human health sciences; Abigail Elizabeth Hudson, equine science and management; Katelyn Elizabeth Keen, chemistry; Ashley Caroline McCann, media arts and studies; Abigail Jo Moore, mechanical engineering; Tylee Jensen Oldham, pre-materials engineering; Ashlyn Hannah Pechon, psychology; Natalie Helen Reger, human health sciences; Lauren Grace Shaffer, political science; Anicah Smith, chemical engineering; Ethan Ray Smith, kinesiology; Aaron Michael Withrow, finance.
WAYNE COUNTY: Koral Nikole Ray, kinesiology.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO: Ryan Matthew Goodson, human health sciences.