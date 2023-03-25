HUNTINGTON — A guest artist from the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre & Dance will visit Marshall University next week to share his knowledge and perform with Marshall faculty and students.
During the concert “Heard But Not Seen — The African American Voice: A Musical Landscape” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31 in the Smith Recital Hall of Marshall’s Smith Hall, visiting voice professor and bass-baritone Daniel Washington will perform alongside Marshall School of Music voice faculty members Carline Waugh and Alexander Lee, pianist Sara Lee and members of the MU Chamber Choir and the University Chorus.
David Castleberry, professor and director of choral activities at Marshall and associate dean of Marshall’s College of Arts and Media, will lead the the MU Chamber Choir.
Briana Nannen, coordinator of music education and assistant professor of choral music education at Marshall, will direct the University Chorus.
During his visit to Marshall, Washington will also teach a masterclass on Tuesday at 2 p.m. and participate in an artist talk on Thursday at 6 p.m. Both events will be in the Smith Recital Hall.
