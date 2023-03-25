The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A guest artist from the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre & Dance will visit Marshall University next week to share his knowledge and perform with Marshall faculty and students.

During the concert “Heard But Not Seen — The African American Voice: A Musical Landscape” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31 in the Smith Recital Hall of Marshall’s Smith Hall, visiting voice professor and bass-baritone Daniel Washington will perform alongside Marshall School of Music voice faculty members Carline Waugh and Alexander Lee, pianist Sara Lee and members of the MU Chamber Choir and the University Chorus.

