E. Gordon Gee, president of West Virginia University, speaks during an official launch of the “Appalachian Climate Technologies Coalition” on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, inside the West Edge Factory in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — University presidents explained their next steps in navigating the changes to come after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 10, the West Virginia Self-Defense Act, on Wednesday.
The bill allows for the concealed carry of firearms in some campus spaces starting in the summer of 2024.
“We have opposed this type of legislation many times in recent years, firmly believing that local control is the best path forward,” said West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee in a statement to the WVU community Wednesday. “We reiterated this to lawmakers on multiple occasions again this year. However, now that this bill has been signed into law, we must come together as a community and work through the implications as it relates to the overall safety of our campuses.”
Marshall President Brad D. Smith expressed similar sentiments in a statement to the Marshall community, describing concerns the administration at Marshall has had and its own efforts to advocate for “local control … throughout this process.” In his statement, Smith also called for unity in moving forward.
Both Marshall and WVU took steps to prepare for the bill’s passage, according to Gee’s and Smith’s statements.
“In terms of the university’s preparation, since January our Division of Operations has led an ad hoc committee to develop recommendations for implementation of the then-possible legislation,” Smith said in his statement. “Working with the Higher Education Policy Commission and other colleges/universities across the state, the group will deliver its final recommendations relating to our overall campus safety prior to the implementation date.”
Similarly, WVU plans to create a Campus Safety Group, which will make recommendations on overall campus safety before the bill is implemented, Gee said.
West Virginia is now one of 12 states to pass campus carry legislation, according to information from Justice’s office. Other states have been sources of knowledge for WVU, Gee said.
“It is important to note that as we have shared our concerns about this legislation, we have also talked with our colleagues across the country where similar acts have passed,” Gee said. “We have researched best practices at other campuses where they have navigated this issue successfully, including those in Texas, Colorado, Kansas and Georgia. The insights we have gleaned will help inform our work in the weeks and months ahead.”
Both Gee and Smith described safety as “our utmost priority.”
Safety is the “paramount concern” at West Virginia State University in Institute as well, President Ericke Cage said in a statement Wednesday.
“The financial burden that this law imposes upon the university for public safety and security operations will be significant,” Cage said. “Over the course of the next year, we will examine the full implications and take the actions necessary to continue to provide a safe learning environment for our students, faculty and staff.”
The West Virginia Self-Defense Act will go into effect July 1, 2024.
