The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221113_hd_greenwhite
Buy Now

Students and families visit the Marshall Recreation Center to tour campus and meet with professors during Green & White Day on Nov. 12, 2022, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University community will welcome hundreds of high school juniors and seniors to the Huntington campus Saturday, April 1, for the final Green and White Day open house event of the spring semester.

The open house Green and White Day aims to provide prospective students and their families a look at Marshall’s academic programs, all in one place. Faculty from all of Marshall’s academic programs will be on hand at the Marshall Recreation Center to provide information about their programs.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you