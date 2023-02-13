The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210605 9thstreet 03.jpg
Buy Now

Shelem performs with DJ illSpin during 9th Street Live in downtown Huntington in this June 4, 2021, file photo. Shelem will perform live at The Loud in Huntington on Friday, Nov. 11.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — “From the Valley to the Mountaintop: Hip Hop in Appalachia” will examine hip hop music, Black culture and Appalachian identity in a panel discussion from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 in the Shawkey Dining Room of the Memorial Student Center at Marshall University.

The two-hour session will explore the popular, although sometimes not well known, hip hop culture in Appalachia and how it not only exists but is thriving. The keynote address will be delivered by Eric Jordan, coordinator of the West Virginia University Center for Black Culture and Research.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.