Jackie Codling, left, Lacee Keeley-Cain, center, and Sean Keeley-Cain assemble milk jug planters for winter sowing during an Unlimited Future Inc. Planning Your Garden workshop on Wednesday in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Unlimited Future Inc. hosted two workshops for gardening beginners and experts alike this week, kicking off a series of classes meant to help increase locally grown produce in the community.
UFI Program Coordinator Sara Loftus said the goal is to guide community members through all parts of gardening, from initial planning to harvesting to community gardens.
“We are starting with backyard gardening, and we will work towards building a series of community gardens that are within about 20 blocks from here,” she said.
This week, Unlimited Future at 1650 8th Ave. in Huntington hosted workshops for its Backyard Gardening series focused on composting and planning a garden.
For planning a garden, participants made a vision board for their future gardens to decide types of produce they would like to grow.
After looking through what all could be grown in a garden, Loftus said the participants outlined their gardening space to determine what could practically grow in their individual space.
Loftus said this can make it easier to determine how many different products can be grown in a space.
“We’re going to move from the big vision to, ‘OK, what does your actual garden look like?’” she said. “Do you have a balcony, or a patio or do you have 10 acres? We’re going to spend time planning all that out to see what is achievable in their space.”
Visitors also got to plant winter seeds during Wednesday’s meeting, and Loftus said they created mini greenhouses for some cold-weather crops that after planting, they can let sit out for a couple months while they grow roots.
The workshops are offered because of the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, Loftus said, and are part of a two-year program with plans to expand into seedling hubs, produce washing and redistributing and possible cooking classes.
Ecosystem Coordinator Jackie Codling said before that working with Unlimited Future Inc., she could not effectively garden and keep her plants and produce alive. Now, she’s learned a lot and enjoys seeing others learn to garden was well, whether it is for enjoyment or sustainability.
“A couple years ago, I couldn’t keep a plant alive,” she said. “When I first got my job and saw this all come to life, it just changed my life. It helped me more than I thought it would. I got more out of it (than) probably any other job.”
Loftus said if anyone missed this week’s meetings, there will be more planned throughout the year to help at different stages of gardening and to check the organization’s website, Facebook page or call at 304-697-3007 for more information about future workshops.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
