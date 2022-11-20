Onica Rushing, representing Brooke Middle School, walks across the stage while competing in the newspaper category as the 20th annual ReFashion Show takes place on Saturday at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
Contestant Jade Gyovai walks across the stage in an outfit made from more than 100 plastic grocery bags designed by her mother, Tina Gyovai, as the 20th annual ReFashion Show takes place on Saturday at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
Alanna Kuchinski, representing Brooke High School, crosses the stage in her “Rainbow Crayon” outfit made from crayon wrappers attached to fabric as the 20th annual ReFashion Show takes place on Saturday at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
BARBOURSVILLE — As the Huntington Mall was packed full of shoppers looking to get ahead of holiday shopping Saturday afternoon, a fashion show took place reminding consumers about the importance of upcycling.
About 25 amateur models and designers from throughout West Virginia highlighted their talents by displaying outfits made from recyclable material on a stage outside of Macy’s during the 20th annual ReFashion Show, sponsored by the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia.
The outfits were created from a range of materials, including newspaper, aluminum cans, cardboard, plastic water bottles, paper products and other waste products once destined for the recycling center or a landfill.
The participants were divided into two age categories based on the age of the designer — 13 and younger, and 14 and older. They were also divided into themed categories including shopping, newspaper challenge and cosplay comic-con, as well as a general category.
The category winner in each age group received $250 for first place, $100 for second and $75 for third. The themed category winners received a $50 gift card.
Molly Thorner, a 17-year-old senior at Hurricane High School who won first place in the newspaper category, said her dress took about 48 hours to create. Asked when she started her creation, she said two days ago.
She decided to make the creation after her mom showed her a flyer earlier in the week. Having previously watched videos of someone making outfits out of unconventional materials, Thorner decided to take on the challenge, with a little help from her friends Katelyn and Presley.
Thorner’s creation was a newspaper-printed, high-waisted short skirt with an asymmetrical, one-strap top, featuring a twisted strap that split into two across her back. A strip of black duct tape centered the back of the two-piece, the top of which was laced together.
Thorner used paperboard as a structure for the outfit, covered with newspaper. Red string and duct tape were used to lace up the back.
“At first it was kind of hard and it took a while, and then I kind of got into the groove of it,” she said. “It was just using Mod Podge to kind of conform it to my body, and I made a duct tape dress form to kind of help with that process. And I used my friends to also do the backs of it.”
Thorner’s last-minute decision to join the competition is what the event is all about, said Paul Hayes, chair of the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia.
“We try to do events like this to try to encourage people to think of something else they can do with something rather than just throwing it away,” he said.
The mission of the group is to promote the effective and sustainable reduction, reuse and recycling of materials otherwise destined for disposal, and the fashion show is a perfect way to showcase that, Hayes said.
“People take so much time to make things so well put together that I’m always awestruck of their creativity and their own ability to envision something beautiful from something that looks like trash,” Hayes said.
Robby Vanater, a program assistant with the Putnam County Solid Waste Authority, said he loved seeing events in the community that show the other side of the recycling world.
“You can really see what kind of imagination can be brought to the table, like reusing items as simple as newspapers,” he said. “ I’ve seen some girls with paint swatches and things. To me, finding those everyday items that can be turned to something else is really neat.”
The Recycling Coalition’s education doesn’t stop at fashion, Hayes said. The organization features on its website wvrecycles.org lesson plans on solid waste for home and traditional school students, made through its relationship with the West Virginia Department of Education. Future contests can be found on the website as well.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
