HUNTINGTON — An 18-year-old man was shot Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue in Huntington.
Cabell County 911 dispatch said the victim sustained a gunshot wound at about 10:50 a.m. in the city's West End.
Several Huntington Police officers responded to the 911 report of three or four shots fired in the area. An EMS vehicle left the scene approximately 20 minutes later with flashing lights.
According to the Huntington Police Department, the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Neighbors in the area stood outside their homes or peeked through their windows.
One resident, Mary Zarilla, said shootings are not uncommon in the area, but once she saw the yellow caution tape block off the scene, she knew someone was hurt.
Zarilla told The Herald-Dispatch she was inside her home when she heard the gunshots.
“How do you just shoot someone in the middle of the day?” Zarilla asked as at least eight officers gathered evidence in the street.
A resident on Madison Avenue said he also heard the shots fired.
“I was sitting on my couch watching a movie when I heard a gun and then screams,” Vincent Christopher said.
Christopher said he walked outside after the shots but did not see anything.
Police Chief Phil Watkins said no arrests have been made, but he does not think there is a threat to the public.
To report information regarding the shooting, call HPD at 304-696-4420 or the anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
