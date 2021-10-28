HUNTINGTON — A Marshall University athletics official said Thursday reports the school would be moving its athletics teams to the Sun Belt Conference are false.
Interim Athletic Director Jeff O'Malley made the statement during the Board of Governors' Athletics Committee meeting on campus Thursday morning.
“We have made no decision about what conference we are going to go in, whether it will stay in C-USA or go into another conference,” he said. “We have gathered information. I have shared that information with Dr. (Jerome) Gilbert and Chairman (Patrick) Farrell.”
O'Malley said he has a meeting Friday with the new president to go over the pros and cons of the options and will return to the BOG at a later time with a recommendation for discussion and the board will vote. The Board of Governors is expected to name a new president Thursday afternoon.
“I can assure you there has been no decision that has been made at this point and I just want to clear that up,” he said. “It’s been a great process for me to go through this last month and six weeks and I can tell you that we have more options than anybody else in Conference USA right now, which I feel great about."
Patrick Farrell, chairman of Marshall’s Board of Governors, issued a statement on social media Wednesday to address fan buzz about rumors of a move to the Sun Belt Conference.
“A lot of Marshall sports fans are understandably anxious about conference realignment,” Farrell’s tweet read. “No decision has been made and discussions about our future are ongoing. I can confidently say that the timing of our decision won’t impact which conference we choose.”
While Marshall has been quiet prior to Thursday's meeting, sources from within the Conference USA schools defecting to the Sun Belt say the Herd’s switch is more a question of “when” than “if,” even speaking of the move as if it’s already happened, reporter Grant Traylor wrote.
A mass exodus of C-USA, Marshall University's current athletic conference, has happened in recent days. Southern Miss was the first to announce its move to the Sun Belt Conference, and Old Dominion followed. Their moves came behind six schools who left to join the American Athletic Conference.
O'Malley said Marshall has a “tremendous brand” and great fan base that makes it a wanted school for a lot of conferences.
“We are going to add a lot of value to wherever we end up,” he said. “It’s been very rewarding and stressful, but it’s been a great process and I'm glad we had the opportunity to go through it. Some people would say it was a crisis, but I don’t view it that way, I view it as an opportunity. We are going to end up on the plus side of this thing.”