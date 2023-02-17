The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

EmergencyLightHC1702_source.tif
MetroCreative Connection

PAX, W.Va. — An 11-week-old baby was found dead in flood water Friday afternoon in Fayette County, West Virginia.

A search began early in the day for the child, who was reported to be missing after a vehicle was stuck in high water in the 2100 block of Paint Creek Road in Pax.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.