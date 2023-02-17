PAX, W.Va. — An 11-week-old baby was found dead in flood water Friday afternoon in Fayette County, West Virginia.
A search began early in the day for the child, who was reported to be missing after a vehicle was stuck in high water in the 2100 block of Paint Creek Road in Pax.
The infant boy was found at 2:30 p.m. in his car seat, said Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley. The area where the car was stuck saw water as deep as 18 feet.
The Fayette County 911 Center received a call at 8:26 a.m. Friday from a woman stuck in high water who said she was unable to locate the infant who had been in her vehicle, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.
"Interviews conducted by Fayette County deputies determined that the mother, who misjudged the depth of the water, drove in the road until she realized it was too deep. She then attempted to get the baby from the vehicle, when the vehicle was swept away," Fridley said in a press release. "We cannot stress enough, the importance of not driving through flood waters. Water depth is very hard to judge, as well as it is hard to judge the speed of moving water. It is best to remember the phrase 'Don't Drown, Turn Around.'"
Packs Branch Road and Paint Creek Road are both closed due to high water.
The Fayette County Swift Water Rescue, along with deputies of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, responded to the scene.
