HUNTINGTON — The body of a boy who drowned in the Ohio River was recovered Saturday evening.
Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said the boy’s body was recovered just before 6 p.m. Saturday. First responders had been searching the river after the child was reported to have drowned.
The Cabell County Emergency Response Center said that an approximately 12-year-old boy was reported missing around 3:15 p.m. Saturday and possibly drowned near the Guyandotte boat ramp in Huntington.
“At this point, there has been no indication that someone has been in the river; however, we believe that may be the case,” Fuller said earlier in the afternoon. “The divers of the (Disaster Immediate Response Team) are now preparing to enter the water and do a search where … the subject may have entered the water.”
Fuller said articles of clothing were also found in the river.
He does not suspect any foul play regarding the incident.
The Huntington Fire Department, Huntington Police Department, Cabell County EMS, DIRT (Disaster Immediate Response Team), Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police and U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene.
