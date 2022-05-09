UPDATE: The Cabell County Sheriff's Office reports Stevie Brown has been located as of May 11, and is safe.
MILTON — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Milton man who has been reported missing.
Stevie Brown, 30, was last seen May 7 near Gallipolis, Ohio, around noon in pajama shorts, a shirt and Crocs. Brown drives a silver Kia Sorento.
Brown is a man with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is around 200 pounds and is 5 feet and 11 inches tall.
To report information regarding Brown, contact Detective Bailey at 304-634-4672 or send a message to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
A man was struck by a eastbound train near the 1st Street underpass Sunday afternoon.
Huntington Police Department responded to the scene at approximately 2:50 p.m. after reports that a person was struck by a train.
Cabell County EMS paramedics was at the scene first and provided treatment to the 39-year-old victim.
According to witnesses, the man was attempting to retrieve personal items that had fallen onto the train tracks. Witnesses said he ignored the train’s horn and witnesses’ warnings that a train was approaching.
He was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment and is listed in stable condition.
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:44 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
