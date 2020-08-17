HUNTINGTON — Closing arguments and jury deliberation are expected to start Monday morning in Cabell Circuit Court in a trial for a man accused by two women of rape.
Joseph Chase Hardin, 23, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault. Those alleged attacks occurred while he was serving probation for a third sexually motivated case.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys will have 45 minutes each to present their closing arguing before the jury will start deliberation.
Monday’s closing arguments and deliberation follow four days of testimony last week by Hardin, his accusers, investigators and a handful of others.
The first victim to report the incident said she was raped Oct. 7, 2018, while the second to come forward after communicating with the first said hers occurred Sept. 1, 2018. Both said they had consented to some acts with Hardin, but told him to stop when they were uncomfortable and he didn’t.
Hardin testified last week he believes the victims reported he assaulted them because they were upset he didn’t leave his girlfriend for them.