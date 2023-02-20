The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MILTON — The Milton Volunteer Fire Department is staging a response center for those affected by the Mud River flooding during heavy rains last week.

The department is handing out various cleaning supplies at no cost, all of which have been supplied by the West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster and the United Methodist Volunteers in Mission. The department’s staging area is in the Milton community center, right behind the fire department.

