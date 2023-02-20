Emily Goodpaster, of Milton, gathers supplies to help out her neighbors along Georgia Avenue as the Milton Volunteer Fire Department gives out free cleaning supplies to residents affected by the recent flooding on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in Milton.
Matt Johnson, of West Hamlin, carries a bucket of cleaning supplies out to his vehicle as the Milton Volunteer Fire Department gives out free cleaning supplies to residents affected by the recent flooding on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in Milton.
Emily Goodpaster, of Milton, who lives along Georgia Avenue, examines a pair of gloves as the Milton Volunteer Fire Department gives out free cleaning supplies to residents affected by the recent flooding on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in Milton.
Matt Johnson, of West Hamlin, places a broom into the back of his vehicle as the Milton Volunteer Fire Department gives out free cleaning supplies to residents affected by the recent flooding on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in Milton.
Matt Johnson, of West Hamlin, carries brooms and rakes over to his vehicle as the Milton Volunteer Fire Department gives out free cleaning supplies to residents affected by the recent flooding on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in Milton.
Matt Johnson, of West Hamlin, places a bucket of cleaning supplies into the back of his vehicle as the Milton Volunteer Fire Department gives out free cleaning supplies to residents affected by the recent flooding on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in Milton.
MILTON — The Milton Volunteer Fire Department is staging a response center for those affected by the Mud River flooding during heavy rains last week.
The department is handing out various cleaning supplies at no cost, all of which have been supplied by the West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster and the United Methodist Volunteers in Mission. The department’s staging area is in the Milton community center, right behind the fire department.
The fire department currently has 50 gallons of bleach and considerable amounts of other cleaning supplies that still need to be given away.
Lt. Anthony Hatfield of the fire department said not enough people know what help is available. Volunteers began distributing supply kits on Sunday.
“If people need it, it’s here. If we need to get more supplies, we can get more,” Hatfield said.
Elderly or immobile people who need supplies are asked to call 304-743-6319 to arrange delivery if supplies are available.
Hatfield said about 120 people had been affected by the flooding, extending from Milton to Lincoln County.
Hatfield said many affected individuals are not experiencing flooding for the first time, and many are frustrated by the continuous threat of flash flooding.
VOAD was additionally helping residents by removing water-damaged items and other debris from people’s houses. Hatfield said the river was high enough Friday that many residents saw their homes' primary levels flooded, not just basements.
Hatfield said flooding in the Mud River occurs when heavy rains hit areas of Lincoln County and then flow downward toward Milton.
WV VOAD is the West Virginia chapter of the national organization that responds to disasters. Each chapter is made up of other organizations that work collectively as VOAD.
