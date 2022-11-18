HUNTINGTON — Councilman Dale Anderson resigned from his seat Friday morning.
Earlier this week, Guyandotte Neighborhood Association President Billy Wray said during Monday’s City Council meeting that Anderson encouraged the association to apply for his microgrants and use a business, Mountain State Strategies, to purchase signs for the neighborhood. Wray said the signs were not delivered.
Anderson has not returned a phone call or email seeking comment Friday. The resignation, which was effective Friday, was announced in a city notice.
Following the regular City Council meeting, a special meeting to consider a resolution opening an investigation into funds that Anderson oversaw as a council member was called for Friday afternoon and file a complaint with the West Virginia Ethics Commission. The meeting will still convene.
Mount said earlier this week that she directed City Attorney Scott Damron to turn the matter over to prosecuting attorneys for a criminal investigation.
Anderson said in a email Tuesday that Wray’s allegations were “completely untrue” and said he plans to “aggressively defend my name.”
“I have personally put my own money and countless hours of sweat in the last two years into the Guyandotte neighborhood and we’ve made significant progress,” the councilman said.
Anderson took office in January 2020. He represented Huntington’s 9th District, which includes Guyandotte, Altizer and part of Highlawn. As of Friday afternoon, Anderson's information had been removed from the City of Huntington's website.
Wray said on Friday that the neighborhood association's intention was not to see Anderson resign.
"I hate to see him resign. This was not our intention," he said of Anderson's resignation. "All we were trying to do was get to the bottom of where our signs were, where our Christmas decorations and our pole hardware was. This was not the GNA's purpose to set out to see him resign."
If the City Council does vote to begin an investigation, Wray said he hopes that does answer the neighborhood's question about the signs and decorations.
"If there's wrongdoing there, it needs to be brought to light," Wray said.
According to the notice from the City Clerk’s Office, applications will be sought for the vacancy.
Those who want to apply can pick up an application from the City Clerk’s Office, which is Room 16 at City Hall. Applications must include the applicant’s name, address, phone number, email, education, work experience and civic involvement. It must also be signed before the City Clerk or a notary. Applicants may also provide more information if they choose to do so.
Applications will be accepted between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. beginning Monday, Nov. 21, and continuing to Tuesday, Dec. 6.
The qualifications for the role are:
Must be a U.S. and West Virginia resident
Be a qualified elector and a Huntington resident in District 9. The district's lines can be found on the City of Huntington's website
Remain a resident of District 9 during their term in office
Not hold another public office while on City Council
Not be a member of a political executive committee
Not be a city employee
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
