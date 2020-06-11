Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department has suspended a search of the Ohio River for a possible vehicle in the river at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.  

According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, police received reports of a vehicle entering the river Thursday afternoon.

Officers located a “large object” just off the dock, but as of 6 p.m. Thursday, Cornwell said the search had been suspended pending further investigation.

Additional information was unavailable at press time Thursday.

