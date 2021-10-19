A Racine man was arrested after leading police in Boone and Kanawha counties on a manhunt that lasted over seven hours on Oct. 18.
Mitchell Caleb Hughes, 30, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Ashley Goad, 22, and her unborn child outside of a home on the 1600 block of Left Fork Road in Comfort.
According to Boone County 911, a Boone County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was stolen by Hughes during the search for the suspect in the Ashford area where they were responding to a tip.
Officers pursued Hughes into the Hernshaw area of Kanawha County before losing sight of him. The cruiser was recovered in Kanawha County after it was located by a jogger in Kanawha State Forest who reported the cruiser abandoned.
Hughes was arrested by Kanawha County deputies after homeowners located him at the front door of their residence in the 7000 block of Kanawha State Forest Drive, according to the sheriff’s office via Facebook just before midnight.
Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker thanked the community for their help by providing tips and information related to Hughes and his whereabouts through a press release.
“At this point the shooting appears to be random, but it is still early in the investigation,” the press release stated.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.
