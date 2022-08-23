The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — A South Point, Ohio, man has been charged with attempted murder after a local middle school teacher said she was shot at Tuesday morning on Ohio 93, according to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless.

Lawless said later Tuesday that a man from South Point, identified as a former boyfriend of the victim, was arrested in connection to the shooting.

