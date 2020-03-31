HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is investigating a homicide after one man died after being shot Tuesday afternoon.
According to interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell, officers were dispatched at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday to a shots-fired call in the 600 block of 30th Street in Huntington.
Upon arrival, police found a wounded Houston Cook, 20, and several other people inside an area residence.
Cook was taken to a hospital by Cabell County EMS while officers secured the scene. Cook later was pronounced dead at the hospital.
At least three individuals were in handcuffs at the scene after the shooting but no one had been booked on related charges as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to booking records at Western Regional Jail.
Huntington detectives are working to identify the parties involved in the shooting, Cornwell said.
“The matter is still under investigation. We have no further comment at this time,” he said Tuesday evening.
Cook had been under indictment in Cabell County Circuit Court on two counts of malicious wounding and one count of wanton endangerment surrounding the March 11, 2019, shooting of Sam Hart and Sam Hart II.
During a magistrate hearing last year, witnesses said that shooting occurred after a multi-person fight over a stolen gun.