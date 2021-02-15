The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210212 weather 06.jpg
Buy Now

Students cross Marshall University’s campus after a winter storm brought a coating of snow and ice to the area on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Huntington.

 Photos by Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Due to inclement weather, Marshall University will be closed Tuesday.

All in-person and virtual/online classes are canceled, and offices will be closed. Students are advised to check Blackboard and/or their university e-mail accounts for instructions from faculty.

Dining and residence hall services will remain operational.

Certain essential employees may be required to report to work.

This announcement applies to all campuses and centers.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Memorial Student Center has been postponed. All those with appointments will be contacted by e-mail regarding rescheduling.

Campus closed at 3 p.m. Monday as the winter storm rolled in. 

Reporter Taylor Stuck can be reached at tstuck@hdmediallc.com. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.