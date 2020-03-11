HUNTINGTON — Joining campuses around the state and region, Marshall University on Wednesday announced plans to temporarily transition to distance instruction to help protect the university community from COVID-19 and mitigate the spread of the virus in the larger community.
The university is canceling in-person classes next week — March 16-20 — to allow faculty to prepare for altered course delivery following spring break, which is March 23-27. Regular online courses will continue as scheduled.
Beginning Monday, March 30, all class instruction will be delivered non-face-to-face. Distance methods will vary from class to class, including online, email and other means. Students will receive information from their instructors about how to access instruction remotely.
It is anticipated the university will return to normal academic operations April 13, or when university officials determine it is safe to resume in-person instruction.
The changes affect about 9,000 students.
“Our task force of senior leadership and subject matter experts are conferring around the clock, focused on our university’s preparations and response,” President Jerome Gilbert said in a release. “We have been monitoring developments closely and providing regular updates as the rapidly changing situation evolves. We have no greater responsibility than the safety and security of our university community and the community at large.”
Dr. Larry Dial, chief medical officer and vice dean of clinical affairs at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, said the goal of social distancing — like canceling in-person classes — is to contain the virus as much as possible. He said social distancing only works if it happens early.
“Frequently when you have to cancel events or things early in the infectious process, people don’t understand because they don’t see the impact,” Dial said. “We are trying to curb the disease and infectiousness because there is a capacity issue.”
While most of the population of teens and 20-somethings on campus are at a low risk, Dial said the precaution is for who those young, low-risk people may come in contact with, like their grandparents or an immunocompromised family member.
When evaluating whether an event needs to be canceled out of precaution for coronavirus, Dial said a few things to consider are: the necessity of the event, the timing as it relates to the infection rate in the area, the population coming to the event and the size of the venue for the event.
Dial stressed proper handwashing, but only to use hand sanitizer — which is facing a shortage — when necessary.
“There’s plenty of Dial soap out there,” he said.
While completing classes virtually, students may choose to remain home after spring break or return to campus, where appropriate social distancing and enhanced preventative public health and hygiene measures will be actively encouraged. Students who decide to stay at home should be sure to take textbooks, course materials, laptops, tablets and critical personal items with them when they leave.
For students who elect to remain on campus, residence halls will be open and food service options will be available. A spokesperson for the university said discussions about room and board fees are ongoing, and will be addressed in the coming days.
The university will remain open and operational. Employees are expected to report to work, practicing social distancing and preventative hygiene measures.
Classroom experiences such as laboratory and performance classes are being evaluated and the university will provide specific guidance in the coming days. Health sciences students who are involved in clinical rotations and clinical work will receive further direction from health sciences leadership and deans. Information about labs, testing and other items will be provided.
All university-sponsored international travel continues to be suspended until further notice. Anyone related to the university must complete the online International Travel Registration Form so the university can monitor its travel footprint. University-sponsored domestic travel is being evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
Additional information about COVID-19 and the university’s response is available at www.marshall.edu/coronavirus. An email address, COVID19@marshall.edu, has been set up for Marshall students or employees who have questions about general university procedures related to the virus or these changes to the university calendar.
For health-related concerns, Marshall students should contact Student Health Services at 304-691-1100.
Marshall Health has set up a dedicated phone line at 304-696-2900 for the general public, particularly for patients who think they may have been exposed to the virus. The line is staffed by health care professionals from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.