FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — The second of two escapees from the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County was taken into custody Tuesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Eric L. Parkins, 42, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was arrested by Parkersburg police about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday without incident, according to a news release.
Parkins and Timothy Wesley Moore, 43, of Milifield, Ohio, escaped from the community based correctional facility on Saturday. Moore subsequently was arrested over the weekend by Lawrence County sheriff's deputies.
Both Moore and Parkins were transported to STAR on drug-related charges. It generally takes four to six months to complete the program at STAR. The community based correctional facility houses 360 male and female prisoners. STAR is one of 19 such facilities in Ohio.
STAR is an alternative to prison with the primary purpose of rehabilitation for non-violent felony offenses.
The escape remains under investigation, according to the release.
