HUNTINGTON — A Marshall University professor has been placed on administrative leave after a video circulated on social media of her making an offensive statement about supporters of President Donald Trump during class.
“The university does not support or condone the use of any of its educational platforms to belittle people or wish harm on those who hold differing political views,” the university said in a statement announcing it was investigating the matter.
The video, widely shared by Eric Kutcher (@herdanesthesia) on Twitter, shows College of Science associate professor Jennifer Mosher in what Marshall confirmed was a virtual class session.
Mosher is talking about a recent Trump campaign rally where video showed few attendees wearing masks. Mosher then goes on to say she’s gotten to the point where she “hopes they all die” because one cannot reason with a Trump voter.
The university said there would be no further comment on the personnel matter Friday.
On Monday, Sept. 21, Marshall President Jerome Gilbert spoke further on the issue with a released statement.
"Marshall University will not tolerate its employees using the classroom or other platforms to express hate toward individuals or wish harm on them because of their political beliefs or other opinions. I personally abhor the actions of individuals who spew hate, intolerance, and incivility," Gilbert said. "As a university, we believe in respect of all ideas and all people. In terms of this particular situation, as is our practice as a state entity, an investigation has been launched and the faculty member is on investigative leave."
Gilbert said that, at the conclusion of the investigation, Marshall's chief academic officer, Jaime Taylor, would make a recommendation to him, after which Gilbert vowed to take appropriate action.