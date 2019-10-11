WAYNE – A pedestrian hit by a car on W.Va. 152 in Wayne County Thursday has died, according to the West Virginia State Police office in Wayne.
After an investigation, officials determined the driver of the vehicle was not at fault and no charges will be filed against him as a result of the investigation.
Wayne 911 said Thursday first respondents were dispatched at 6:14 to the intersection of German Ridge Road, a few miles south of Huntington, on a call of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.
The pedestrian, identified as Richard Hannon, 36, of Huntington, was pronounced dead Thursday.
“We’ve determined there was no foul play involved and the motorist was not at fault," a State Police representative said. "The best we can tell is the pedestrian stepped out into the roadway and ended up getting struck by the vehicle.”