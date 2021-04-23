BARBOURSVILLE — A North Carolina truck driver died Friday morning after an early morning crash in Barboursville caused his semi to catch fire along Interstate 64.
The crash was reported just after 2:30 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes near the Merritts Creek interchange. Edward Earl Weeks, 67, of Greensboro, North Carolina, struck a divider and the cab caught fire, Barboursville Police Chief Daren McNeil said.
“The driver, for unknown reasons, struck the divider head on,” he said. “The debris field was well over 100 yards long.”
Barboursville Police said Friday afternoon that the impact of the crash appeared to have punctured the fuel tank, spilling fuel and causing the cab to ignite. The fire then spread to the trailer before being contained by first responders.
Weeks died at the scene, police said, and the interstate was closed for several hours as a result.
While it’s early in the investigation, McNeil said the large debris field typically indicates a driver did not brake before the crash. McNeil said given the time of night it occurred, Weeks could have fallen asleep at the wheel, but the crash also could have been caused by distracted driving or some other reason.
Weeks’ body has been sent to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.
The wreck happened in the contraflow lanes, where construction is occurring to widen the interstate, McNeil said. He said he believes the construction crews and state Division of Highways have done an excellent job in markings and warnings concerning the construction area to alert drivers of the changes.
“It’s not necessarily anyone’s fault,” he said. “It is what it is — an accident, and a tragic one at that.”