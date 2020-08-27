HUNTINGTON — A 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, man was arrested Thursday after a double shooting in Huntington’s West End.
Adrian White was charged with two counts of malicious wounding. He also had an outstanding warrant for felony possession with intent to distribute.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, police were called to the 800 block of Bronson Court for a shooting around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Police found two victims who were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Both were still alive, but one was in surgery as of Thursday afternoon.
Cornwell said a suspect was spotted later near the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue, but ran into a home when police told him to stop. After a standoff, police were able to get him out of the house with no force used and take him to HPD headquarters for questioning.
The West Virginia State Police, Cabell County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Marshals also responded.
As the investigation progressed, investigators learned of a possible location of a third suspect, White, who also was taken into custody without incident.
The investigation remains ongoing.