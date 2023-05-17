HUNTINGTON — A Kentucky man was arrested and charged in the shooting of an 18-year-old Huntington man Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Cabell County 911 dispatch said the victim sustained a gunshot wound at about 10:50 a.m. in the city’s West End.
Several Huntington Police officers responded to the 911 report of three or four shots fired in the area. An EMS vehicle left the scene approximately 20 minutes later with flashing lights. According to the Huntington Police Department, the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Huntington detectives worked with investigators from the Ashland Police Department and the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force to identify Christopher Williams, 37, of Ashland, as the suspect, said Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins in a news release.
Kentucky detectives located Williams, and the Ashland Police Department’s SWAT team arrested him in the 3100 block of Central Avenue in Ashland just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Neighbors in the area stood outside their homes or peeked through their windows at the scene of the shooting earlier in the day.
One resident, Mary Zarilla, said shootings are not uncommon in the area, but once she saw the yellow caution tape block off the scene, she knew someone was hurt. She said she was inside her home when she heard the gunshots.
“How do you just shoot someone in the middle of the day?” Zarilla asked as at least eight officers gathered evidence in the street.
A resident on Madison Avenue said he also heard the shots fired.
“I was sitting on my couch watching a movie when I heard a gun and then screams,” Vincent Christopher said.
Christopher said he walked outside after the shots but did not see anything.
Williams was charged with one felony count each of malicious assault and wanton endangerment. He will face extradition back to West Virginia, Watkins said in the release.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.