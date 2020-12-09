CHARLESTON — Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper confirmed Wednesday that a worker at the Chemours chemical plant in Belle has died following an explosion and fire at the Eastern Kanawha County facility late Tuesday night.
Optima Belle LLC, a tenant at the Chemours plant, released a statement Wednesday afternoon also confirming that a chemical operator was killed but did not identify the victim. The company reported that two other chemical operators were in the building at the time of the explosion.
C.W. Sigman, director of emergency management for Kanawha County, said Wednesday four people were hospitalized.
According to Optima, preliminary information indicates that a 1,200-gallon metal dryer became overpressurized during a chemical drying product operation. The material in the dryer was a compound used for sanitation.
Carper said officials are not aware of any contaminants reaching the Kanawha River nearby.
“It was just an unknown as to how much, if any, contaminant got out into the air,” Carper said. “As it turns out, it doesn’t appear to be that much. The fire burned off a lot of the chemicals to some extent.”
Overnight Wednesday, Carper said the incident involved chlorinated dry bleach and methanol, the latter of which was "most likely" the origin of the explosion and acted as an accelerant for the flames.
The explosion occurred at 10:02 p.m., according to the Kanawha County Commission. Belle Mayor David Fletcher said the fire was "pretty much out" just after midnight.
The explosion prompted an hourslong shelter-in-place for areas within a 2-mile radius of the plant, including everyone between the Chelyan bridge to Burning Springs and all of Belle, Marmet, Chesapeake and Chelyan.
The shelter-in-place was lifted at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday.
The Chemours Company’s plant sits on a 723-acre property along West Dupont Avenue in Belle.
The industrial organic chemical plant’s top pollutants by pound for 2020 were chloride and total suspended solids, and its top pollutants by toxic-weighted pounds were aluminum and iron. Plant activities include biological treatment, sludge treatment and/or dewatering, thermal treatment and stripping.
Chemours, which is based in Wilmington, Delaware, was founded as a spinoff from DuPont in 2015. Ownership of the Belle plant site was transferred to Chemours that year.